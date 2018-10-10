Court hearing for teen in alleged gang-rape and torture

BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — A 17-year-old Moroccan girl whose alleged gang-rape sparked a public outcry has confronted in court the only underage suspect among the 12 men accused of assaulting and torturing her. The…

BENI MELLAL, Morocco (AP) — A 17-year-old Moroccan girl whose alleged gang-rape sparked a public outcry has confronted in court the only underage suspect among the 12 men accused of assaulting and torturing her.

The teenager, identified only as Khadija, was brought in through a backdoor for the court hearing Wednesday, for fear that relatives of the suspects might attempt to attack her.

Recounting her ordeal to the judge, Khadija alleged that the underage suspect, also 17 years old, was among the men who abused her, according to her lawyer, Brahim Hashane.

Hashane said the suspect will face a separate trial on charges of human trafficking, abuse and rape.

His mother claimed her son had never met Khadija. She spoke outside of the court, where dozens of relatives cried for the release of the suspects.

