Building collapses in Bahrain, injuring 20

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 2:28 pm 10/09/2018 02:28pm
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in Bahrain say some 20 people were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that an “old building” collapsed in Salmaniya, a neighborhood of Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

The two-story residential building reportedly housed foreign laborers.

Police said the injuries were “medium and serious,” without elaborating, and that 60 rescuers with firetrucks and ambulances responded.

