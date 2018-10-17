202
American student fights deportation in Israeli high court

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 10:46 am 10/17/2018 10:46am
File - In this Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 file photo, American Lara Alqasem, center, sits in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel. Alqasem asked Israel's Supreme Court to overturn an expulsion order over her alleged involvement in the boycott movement against Israel. Lara Alqasem has been held in detention since arriving in the country on Oct. 2 with a valid student visa. (AP Photo/Sebastian. Scheiner, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — A U.S. graduate student has asked Israel’s Supreme Court to overturn an expulsion order over her alleged involvement in the boycott movement against Israel.

Lara Alqasem has been held in detention since arriving in the country on Oct. 2 with a valid student visa.

Israel says the Florida native, formerly involved in a pro-Palestinian group at her university, continues to promote the boycott movement against Israel and remains a threat. Alqasem, 22, has argued that she is no longer active.

She turned to the high court Wednesday after a lower court last week rejected her appeal to stay in the country. It was not immediately clear when the Supreme Court would issue its verdict.

Alqasem had been registered to pursue a master’s degree in human rights at Israel’s Hebrew University.

