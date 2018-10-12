202
32 migrants on way to Cyprus recused off Lebanon’s coast

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 8:55 am 10/12/2018 08:55am
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon says it has helped in rescuing 32 migrants on a boat who were trying to reach the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

The force known as UNIFIL said on Friday that migrants who were rescued the day before were 19 men, six women and seven children.

The UNIFIL Maritime Task Force said the boat was out of fuel and the passengers had been without food and water for four days.

The Lebanese army said the migrants were all Syrians except for one Lebanese citizen.

UNIFIL said that after the Lebanese navy’s arrival, the migrants boarded Lebanese patrol boats and arrived in Beirut early Friday.

Last month, a child drowned after a boat carrying 39 migrants trying to reach Europe capsized off Lebanon’s coast.

