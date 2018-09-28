202
Home » Middle East News » UN experts condemn 'targeting'…

UN experts condemn ‘targeting’ of rights defenders in Egypt

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 10:00 am 09/28/2018 10:00am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — A group of U.N. human rights experts have condemned what they call the systematic targeting of human rights defenders in Egypt and are “gravely concerned” at their prolonged periods of detention.

They say in a statement Friday that this “is yet another indication that the Egyptian Government is operating a zero-tolerance approach to dissent.”

Egyptian authorities have arrested a number of secular activists since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was re-elected for a second four-year term in March.

The experts say that among those arrested are Amal Fathy, Shady Harb, labor rights lawyer Haytham Mohamedeen and blogger Wael Abbas, who face charges relating to “freedom of expression and freedom of association.”

The group has urged authorities “to ensure that all detained human rights defenders are afforded every right to due process and a fair, impartial and public trial.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500