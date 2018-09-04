202
Home » Middle East News » Rouhani says Iran will…

Rouhani says Iran will export crude oil despite US pressure

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 2:23 pm 09/04/2018 02:23pm
Share
This photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency shows a part of Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that Iran will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions.

“We will continue by all means to both produce and export” oil, Rouhani said in remarks broadcast on state TV. “Oil is in the frontline of confrontation and resistance.”

The U.S. wants to reduce Iran’s oil exports effectively to zero with renewed sanctions in November, after pulling out of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in May.

It’s unclear, however, how much other countries will cut back on Iranian oil imports. Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, which also signed the nuclear deal, opposed the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from it. European countries are trying to salvage the landmark accord.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500