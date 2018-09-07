Report: Iran’s Guard kills 6 Kurdish militants near border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the country’s Revolutionary Guard has killed six Kurdish militants and wounded several others in western Iran near the border with Iraq. Tasnim’s report…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that the country’s Revolutionary Guard has killed six Kurdish militants and wounded several others in western Iran near the border with Iraq.

Tasnim’s report Friday described the Guard’s assault as “revenge” for a July 20 attack that saw at least 10 Iranian border guards killed in the Kurdish town of Marivan.

Tasnim said the Guard blamed militants affiliated with the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan for the July attack.

The July incident saw the largest number of Iranian security forces killed in a single attack on the Iraqi border in recent years. The area has seen occasional fighting between Iranian forces and Kurdish separatists as well as militants linked to the extremist Islamic State group.

