202
Home » Middle East News » Palestinian killed trying to…

Palestinian killed trying to damage Gaza fence, Israel says

By The Associated Press September 9, 2018 12:51 pm 09/09/2018 12:51pm
Share

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military says a Palestinian shot as he attempted to damage the Gaza border fence has died of his wounds.

It said he was evacuated for medical care Sunday and later succumbed to his wounds.

Earlier, it said three Palestinians armed with knives caught trying to cross the fence were detained for questioning.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

The Gaza border has been tense for months.

Hamas has led weekly border protests since March 30 aimed in part at drawing attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after it took control of the territory in 2007.

Since then, at least 128 protesters have been killed by Israeli fire and one Israeli soldier was killed by a Gaza sniper.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500