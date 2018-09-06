Libya to reopen airport in Tripoli amid cease-fire

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya says it will reopen the capital’s only functioning airport, closed a week ago amid clashes between rival militias. Mitiga International airport said Thursday that flights will resume starting Friday after…

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya says it will reopen the capital’s only functioning airport, closed a week ago amid clashes between rival militias.

Mitiga International airport said Thursday that flights will resume starting Friday after a cease-fire was brokered to end the fighting that killed 66 people and wounded 187.

The clashes in Tripoli erupted last week when militias from Tarhouna, a town south of Tripoli, attacked southern neighborhoods of the capital, prompting militias supporting the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli to come to the city’s defense.

It was unclear if the cease-fire would last.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew ruler Moammar Gadhafi and led to his death. It is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east, each backed by an array of militias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.