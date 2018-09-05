Israel’s main Gaza crossing shut after Palestinian violence

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has shut down the main personnel crossing into Gaza after hundreds of Palestinian rioters hurled rocks and damaged the terminal. The military says Wednesday the Erez Crossing…

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has shut down the main personnel crossing into Gaza after hundreds of Palestinian rioters hurled rocks and damaged the terminal.

The military says Wednesday the Erez Crossing will be closed until the damage caused by the rioters is repaired. In the meantime, crossing will only be permitted for individually approved humanitarian cases.

Israeli troops responded with tear gas and live fire to the violence late Tuesday and several Palestinians were sounded.

Such violence is rare at Erez, which is the only terminal for travel into Israel or the West Bank from Gaza.

Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas leaders have led border protests since March. Since then, at least 125 protesters have been killed by Israeli fire and one Israeli soldier was killed by a Gaza sniper.

