Israeli troops kill Palestinian assailant in West Bank

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 1:43 pm 09/03/2018 01:43pm
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says troops have killed a knife-wielding Palestinian man who approached an army checkpoint in the West Bank.

The military said that the alleged assailant had “a drawn knife in his hand” and soldiers shot and killed the man Monday.

The military said no soldiers were wounded.

The incident occurred near the settlement of Kiryat Arba, a hardline settlement in the southern West Bank. The area, near the city of Hebron, is a frequent flashpoint of violence.

