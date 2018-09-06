202
Israeli teen falls to death in Yosemite National Park

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 10:19 pm 09/06/2018 10:19pm
FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo provided by the National Park Service, water flows over the Nevada Fall near Liberty Cap as seen from the John Muir Trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An Israeli teenager visiting Yosemite National Park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of an iconic waterfall. The Mariposa County Coroner's office said that 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter of Jerusalem was near the top of Nevada Falls when he fell. Assistant coroner Andrea Stewart said Thursday the cause of the fall on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, was not immediately known but was considered an accident. (National Park Service via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An Israeli teenager visiting Yosemite National Park in California fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of an iconic waterfall.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office said 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter of Jerusalem was near the top of Nevada Fall when he fell.

Assistant coroner Andrea Stewart said Thursday the cause of the fall on Wednesday was not immediately known, but it was considered an accident.

Nevada Fall is nearly 600 feet tall.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the death and was coordinating with U.S. officials to transfer the teen’s body back to Israel.

Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said the death was under investigation and could not release other details.

