By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel expresses sorrow for deaths of Russian aircrew downed by Syrian anti-aircraft fire, also blames Hezbollah, Iran.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel expresses sorrow for deaths of Russian aircrew downed by Syrian anti-aircraft fire, also blames Hezbollah, Iran.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.