Israel: Border crossing with Syria to reopen for UN staff

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 9:31 am 09/27/2018 09:31am
FILE - In this Aug. 2014, file photo, metal boards in the shape of gunmen sit on an old bunker at an observation point on Mt. Bental in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights, overlooking the border with Syria near the Quneitra province. Israel’s defense minister says the country’s border crossing with Syria is reopening for U.N. personnel and will resume operating as before the civil war erupted next door. Avigdor Lieberman visited the Quneitra crossing on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says the country’s border crossing with Syria is reopening for U.N. personnel and will resume operating as before the civil war erupted next door.

Avigdor Lieberman visited the Quneitra crossing on Thursday.

He says Israel remains committed to its non-intervention policy in Syria. He says the reopening merely means that security considerations now allow the crossing to operate.

The crossing is primarily used by U.N. personnel stationed there and for the occasional transfer of agricultural products.

Lieberman says Israel is willing to resume normal activity at the crossing and “the ball is now in Syria’s hands.”

Syrian forces recaptured the Quneitra area two months ago after years in which is passed between government forces and various rebel groups.

Israel captured the Golan Heights in the 1967 war.

Topics:
Middle East News World News
