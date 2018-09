By The Associated Press

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi airport official says unknown assailants have fired 3 Katyusha rockets at Basra airport, no casualties reported.

BASRA, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi airport official says unknown assailants have fired 3 Katyusha rockets at Basra airport, no casualties reported.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.