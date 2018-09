By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear chief tells AP: ‘Consequences . will be harsh’ if new attacks target country’s atomic scientists.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s nuclear chief tells AP: ‘Consequences . will be harsh’ if new attacks target country’s atomic scientists.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.