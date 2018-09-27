Fire strikes skyscraper under construction in Kuwait City

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A skyscraper under construction for the National Bank of Kuwait has caught fire, sending 2,500 workers fleeing from the flames. The fire broke out in Kuwait City on Thursday, sending thick…

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — A skyscraper under construction for the National Bank of Kuwait has caught fire, sending 2,500 workers fleeing from the flames.

The fire broke out in Kuwait City on Thursday, sending thick black smoke up into the sky.

The bank on Twitter described the blaze as a “partial fire” and said firefighters had extinguished 90 percent of it.

There were no reports as to what might have caused the blaze and Kuwaiti civil defense officials did not immediately comment on it.

The 62-story tower will be some 300 meters — about 980 feet — tall on completion.

