Israeli backpack deploys bulletproof vest

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 12:45 pm 09/13/2018 12:45pm
This undated photo provided by the Msada-Armour company, shows a bulletproof backpack. Masada-Armour, an Israeli company, says it has come up with a first-of-its-kind protection gear against the threat of school shootings -- a bulletproof backpack that can transform into a bulletproof vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment. (Masada-Armour via AP)

JULIS, Israel (AP) — An Israeli company says it has come up with a unique item to protect against the threat of school shootings — a bulletproof backpack that transforms into a bulletproof vest.

Masada-Armour says its backpack also deploys a protective vest in less than two seconds by flipping out an armored plate from a concealed compartment. The standard protection claims to stop handgun bullets while upgraded versions can block rifle fire.

Co-owner Yair Rosenberg says the product, with its front and back protection, was designed to provide schoolchildren defenses against mass-shooting attacks. He says “people are looking for solutions and this is very beneficial.”

He says in an era when schools have become war zones, his company has seen increased interest in the product.

The basic version weighs three kilograms (6.6 pounds) and sells for $500. The upgraded version, weighing 4.2 kilograms (nine pounds) costs $750.

Topics:
Education News Middle East News World News
