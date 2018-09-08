202
Home » Middle East News » Bahrain arrests 14 Iranians…

Bahrain arrests 14 Iranians that entered country illegally

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 1:52 pm 09/08/2018 01:52pm
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Bahrain say they’ve arrested 14 Iranians they allege entered the island nation on “forged Asian passports.”

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry made the announcement Saturday night, saying those arrested paid for the Asian passports in cash to be able to enter the island off Saudi Arabia.

The statement did not identify those arrested, nor did it offer a motive for their entry into Bahrain.

State media in Iran did not immediately report on the arrests.

Bahrain, ruled by a Sunni monarchy, is a majority Shiite nation. Its rulers have been engaged in a yearslong crackdown on dissent following its 2011 Arab Spring protests.

Bahrain long has accused Iran of arming and training Shiite militants and stirring dissent on the island, something Tehran denies.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500