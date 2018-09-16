Archaeologists discover ancient sphinx in Egypt

202
By The Associated Press September 16, 2018 7:30 am 09/16/2018 07:30am
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows the latest discovery of a statue with a lion's body and a human head, in the Temple of Kom Ombo in Aswan, Egypt. The Antiquities Ministry said Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 that the sphinx made of sandstone was found in the temple during work to protect the site from groundwater. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have discovered a statue of a lion’s body and a human head in the southern city of Aswan.

The Antiquities Ministry says Sunday the sphinx made of sandstone was found in the Temple of Kom Ombo during work to protect the site from groundwater.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities says the statue probably dates back to the Ptolemaic time.

The Ptolemaic Dynasty ruled Egypt for some 300 years — from around 320 B.C. to about 30 B.C.

Egypt hopes such discoveries will spur tourism, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

