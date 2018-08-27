202
Home » Middle East News » Turkish lira weakens as…

Turkish lira weakens as markets reopen at end of holiday

By The Associated Press August 27, 2018 8:38 am 08/27/2018 08:38am
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish currency has again weakened against the dollar, as Turkey’s markets resumed trading after a week-long religious holiday.

The Turkish lira was down some 3.5 percent on Monday, trading at around 6.22 against the dollar.

The currency has seen a sharp fall in value this year amid investor concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies and an on-going diplomatic and trade dispute with the United States.

The United States has slapped sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers and doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports over the continued detention in Turkey of American pastor Andrew Brunson. Turkey retaliated by increasing tariffs on certain U.S. imports.

The pastor is accused of espionage and terror-related charges and faces a maximum 35 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Holiday News Living News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500