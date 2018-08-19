202
Sentence doubled for Israeli policeman who shot Palestinian

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 3:39 pm 08/19/2018 03:39pm
FILE - In this Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo, mourners carry the body of Palestinian teen Nadim Nuwara, who was killed in a clash with Israeli troops, during his funeral in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, doubled the sentence of former border policeman Ben Deri, who was convicted in the death of a stone-throwing Palestinian teenager Nadim Nuwara in 2014, from nine months to 18 months. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has doubled the sentence of a former border policeman who was convicted in the death of a stone-throwing Palestinian teenager in 2014.

The court on Sunday upheld a state appeal for a longer sentence, extending Ben Deri’s imprisonment from nine months to 18 months.

The Jerusalem District Court ruled in April that Deri unjustly opened fire during demonstrations in the West Bank, killing 17-year-old Nadim Nuwara.

The court ruled Nuwara did not pose an immediate threat to Deri’s life, and that he negligently loaded live rounds instead of rubber coated bullets typically used to disperse demonstrations.

Deri agreed to a plea bargain that dropped the charge from manslaughter to causing severe bodily harm and death through negligence. He was also ordered to pay the victim’s family $14,000.

