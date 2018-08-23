202
Home » Middle East News » Rights groups warn Saudi…

Rights groups warn Saudi female activist may face beheading

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 4:18 am 08/23/2018 04:18am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rights groups are warning that a female Shiite activist detained in Saudi Arabia since December 2015 may be beheaded along with other activists.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and other groups have said that Israa al-Ghomgham and at least four other activists face execution for participating in 2011 Arab Spring protests in eastern Saudi Arabia’s Shiite heartland.

Human Rights Watch says al-Ghomgham is the “first female activist to possibly face the death penalty for her human rights-related work, which sets a dangerous precedent for other women activists currently behind bars.”

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it was aware of al-Ghomgham’s case and remains “deeply concerned by the detention of activists in Saudi Arabia.”

Saudi officials didn’t respond to a request for comment on Thursday amid the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500