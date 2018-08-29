202
Israeli soldier: ‘No regrets’ about killing wounded attacker

By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 10:44 am 08/29/2018 10:44am
JERUSALEM (AP) — A former Israeli soldier who fatally shot a wounded Palestinian attacker who was lying on the ground says he “has no regrets” in his first interview since leaving prison three months ago.

Elor Azaria told the Hebrew-language daily Israel Hayom on Wednesday that if he could relive the March 2016 incident in the West Bank city of Hebron, “I would act exactly the same, because that’s how I needed to act.”

Azaria served two-thirds of a 14-month reduced sentence after being convicted of manslaughter.

The combat medic was filmed shooting a wounded, incapacitated Palestinian attacker. Israel’s military pushed for his prosecution, saying Azaria violated its ethics. Azaria says in the interview that the military “abandoned” him, echoing sentiments of many Israelis, particularly on the nationalist right, who defended his actions.

