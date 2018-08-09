202
Iran’s former hard-line president asks Rouhani to resign

By The Associated Press August 9, 2018 11:07 am 08/09/2018 11:07am
FILE - In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Former hard-line Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has asked President Hassan Rouhani to resign. In a video published on his Telegram account Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, Ahmadinejad said that Iranians do not trust Rouhani and "Your continued presence is at the expense of the country." (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Former hard-line Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has asked President Hassan Rouhani to resign.

In a video published on his Telegram account Thursday, Ahmadinejad said that Iranians do not trust Rouhani. He says: “Your continued presence is at the expense of the country.”

Uncertainty resulting from the U.S. pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers has led Iran’s already anemic economy to worsen.

On Wednesday, Iranian lawmakers voted to sack Rouhani’s labor minister, a victory for hard-liners opposed to the relative moderate amid the worsening economic crisis.

Ahmadinejad has brought attention to himself since being blocked from running in last year’s presidential election.

While president, he famously questioned the Holocaust and claimed there were no gays or lesbians in Iran.

