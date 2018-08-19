Iran detains outspoken lawyer calling for free elections

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media is reporting that authorities have detained a human rights lawyer who planned a sit-in protest in front of parliament. The Sunday report by the daily Arman says police detained…

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media is reporting that authorities have detained a human rights lawyer who planned a sit-in protest in front of parliament.

The Sunday report by the daily Arman says police detained Ghasem Sholeh-Saadi after he appeared outside parliament on Saturday in an “illegal gathering.”

A day earlier and on his Instagram account, Sholeh-Saadi posted that he will stage a sit-in protest in front of parliament to demand free elections.

Sholeh-Saadi, 64 and a former Iranian lawmaker in late 1980s, was taken to a police station.

Famous for his criticism of the establishment, Sholeh-Saadi was barred from running in the presidential elections in 2017.

A 12-member constitutional watchdog, half of them clerics, vets all nominees intending to run for parliamentary and presidential elections.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.