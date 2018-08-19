202
Hezbollah leader meets with Yemeni rebels

By The Associated Press August 19, 2018 6:57 am 08/19/2018 06:57am
BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah says its leader has met with a delegation from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Lebanese militant group said Sunday that Hassan Nasrallah met with a delegation headed by Houthi spokesman Mohamad Abdelsalam to discuss the latest developments in Yemen’s civil war.

Hezbollah is believed to train and support the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels, who are at war with a Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Hezbollah, which is also an Iran-allied Shiite group, says the Houthis are fighting a war against Saudi and American imperialism.

Iran supports the Houthis but denies arming them. Saudi Arabia and Iran are bitter regional rivals.

