DP World buys Denmark-based Unifeeder for $764 million

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai-based port operator DP World says it has bought Denmark-based Unifeeder Group for some $764 million. DP World made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, saying it purchased…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai-based port operator DP World says it has bought Denmark-based Unifeeder Group for some $764 million.

DP World made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday, saying it purchased the container and shortsea network from the Nordic Capital Fund and other shareholders.

DP World called Unifeeder “an important and growing” network in Europe serving both deep-sea hubs and other markets.

DP World says the sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

DP World operates some 80 terminals in over 40 countries. It is majority owned by the government of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, one of country’s seven emirates.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.