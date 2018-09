By The Associated Press

ATAQ, Yemen (AP) — AP investigation finds US-backed coalition in Yemen struck secret deals with al-Qaida, the group’s most dangerous branch.

ATAQ, Yemen (AP) — AP investigation finds US-backed coalition in Yemen struck secret deals with al-Qaida, the group’s most dangerous branch.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.