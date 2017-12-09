201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Thousands protest against Netanyahu,…

Thousands protest against Netanyahu, corruption in Tel Aviv

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 2:26 pm 12/09/2017 02:26pm
Share
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a conference at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. Netanyahu says President Donald Trump "bound himself forever" to the history of Jerusalem by recognizing the city as Israel's capital. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Thousands of Israelis have poured into the streets of Tel Aviv for an anti-corruption rally calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.

Local media estimated that more than 10,000 turned out Saturday for the weekly demonstration. Smaller demonstrations were taking place in other Israeli cities as well. Turnout has been growing dramatically in recent weeks as increasing corruption charges have been linked to Netanyahu and his political allies. Organizers hope the grassroots movement will pressure authorities to press charges that eventually force Netanyahu from office.

Netanyahu has been questioned in two cases and police say they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and calls the accusations a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest