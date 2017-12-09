Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes kill 4 in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni rebel officials say Saudi-led airstrikes outside a rebel-run TV station in the capital killed at least four people.

The officials said Saturday that the airstrikes the day before targeted the gate of the facility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Witnesses confirmed the strikes. The coalition could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Saudi-led coalition has been at war with the Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital and much of the north, since 2015. The stalemated war has killed 10,000 people, displaced 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.