201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Egypt's health ministry says…

Egypt’s health ministry says 13 killed in road accident

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 4:10 am 12/23/2017 04:10am
Share

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Health Ministry says a deadly road accident has left 13 people dead and eight others injured in south Cairo.

The ministry says Saturday’s accident happened when a small bus crashed into a truck on the main road connecting the southern city of Beni Suef to Cairo. All those killed were on the bus, which was carrying 17 people.

Road accidents are common in Egypt due to badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. The World Health Organization says such accidents kill around 12,000 people in Egypt annually.

The country’s official statistics agency says 14,700 road accidents took place in 2016.

Egypt generally has a poor transportation safety record. In August, two passenger trains collided outside Egypt’s Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people and injured scores.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest