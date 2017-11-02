UN says 23 civilians killed in Libya in October

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says violence in Libya has killed at least 23 civilians across the north African country last month.

In a report published late on Wednesday, the U.N. Support Mission in Libya says it has also documented 15 cases of civilians being wounded during fighting in October.

UNMIL’s report says airstrikes, explosive remnants of war and gunfire caused the most civilian casualties.

It urged all parties fighting in Libya to stop using mortars and other indirect weapons in civilian areas and to keep fighters or other military objectives away from populated areas.

Libya sank into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Today it’s split between rival parliaments and governments in the east and west, each backed by different militias, tribes and political factions.

