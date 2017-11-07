News outlet: Lebanon’s outgoing PM leaves Saudi to visit UAE

BEIRUT (AP) — The TV station of Lebanon’s resigned Prime Minister Said Hariri says the politician has left the Saudi capital of Riyadh to travel to the United Arab Emirates where is he is scheduled to meet a top official.

Saad Hariri’s departure comes after days of speculation in Lebanon that the Lebanese-Saudi politician is under house arrest in Saudi Arabia following his resignation over the weekend.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are strong allies and are spearheading an anti-Iran coalition in the region.

Hariri’s Future TV said the outgoing prime minister left Riyadh on Tuesday morning to UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi to meet the powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Hariri unexpectedly announced his resignation Saturday during a trip to Saudi Arabia throwing Lebanon’s fragile government into disarray.

