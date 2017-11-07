201.5
Egypt’s president says he supports 2-term limit

By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 3:17 am 11/07/2017 03:17am
In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi meets Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the sidelines of the World Youth Forum in the South Sinai city of Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (MENA via AP)

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s leader says he is not in favor of amending the constitutional provisions barring the president from staying in office beyond two, four-year terms.

Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was elected to office 2014, a year after he led the military’s ouster of an elected but divisive president, the Islamist Mohammed Morsi. He has strongly suggested he would seek a second term in office in elections next year, but he has yet to make a formal announcement.

Speaking to CNBC television in an interview, el-Sissi said: “I am with preserving the (clause on) two, four-year terms and not change it.” It was his first public comment on the issue, raised by several pro-government lawmakers and media figures who wanted the constitution amended to allow el-Sissi to stay in office beyond eight years.

