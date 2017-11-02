201.5
Bin Laden’s thoughts unearthed in a hand-written journal

By The Associated Press November 2, 2017 4:36 pm 11/02/2017 04:36pm
FILE - In this 1998 file photo made available on March 19, 2004, Osama bin Laden is seen at a news conference in Khost, Afghanistan. Never-before seen video of Osama bin Laden’s son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan. The video offers the first public look at Hamza bin Laden as an adult. Until now, the public has only seen childhood pictures of him. In recent years, al-Qaida has released audio messages from Hamza bin Laden. (AP Photo/Mazhar Ali Khan, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A journal made public by the CIA and apparently handwritten by one of Osama bin Laden’s daughters offers a glimpse into how the late al-Qaida leader viewed the world around him and reveals his deep interest in the 2011 Arab Spring revolutions that were unfolding in the months before a U.S. raid killed him.

He talks about Libya becoming a pathway for jihadis to Europe; of his time as a young teen visiting William Shakespeare’s home in Britain; of how quickly turmoil had gripped the Middle East.

The 228-page journal meanders between discussions, thoughts and reflections bin Laden shared with his family about how to exploit the uprisings, what to make of the rapid changes unfolding in the Arab world and when al-Qaida should speak out.

