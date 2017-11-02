Bin Laden’s thoughts unearthed in a hand-written journal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A journal made public by the CIA and apparently handwritten by one of Osama bin Laden’s daughters offers a glimpse into how the late al-Qaida leader viewed the world around him and reveals his deep interest in the 2011 Arab Spring revolutions that were unfolding in the months before a U.S. raid killed him.

He talks about Libya becoming a pathway for jihadis to Europe; of his time as a young teen visiting William Shakespeare’s home in Britain; of how quickly turmoil had gripped the Middle East.

The 228-page journal meanders between discussions, thoughts and reflections bin Laden shared with his family about how to exploit the uprisings, what to make of the rapid changes unfolding in the Arab world and when al-Qaida should speak out.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.