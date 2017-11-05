Bahrain orders citizens to leave Lebanon

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain is ordering all its citizens in Lebanon to “leave immediately” after the country’s prime minister resigned in a sudden televised address, citing Iranian meddling in Lebanese and regional affairs.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry issued the order Sunday afternoon. It says Bahraini citizens are banned from traveling to Lebanon, as well.

Bahrain is a bellwether nation for the Saudi Arabia-dominated Gulf Cooperation Council to announce sanctions and travel bans, usually targeting countries seen as close to Iran.

GCC member states banned travel to Lebanon in 2016 after Lebanon’s Foreign Minister refused to condemn mob attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri upended Lebanese politics with his surprise resignation Saturday, which he delivered from Saudi Arabia. He is yet to return to Lebanon.

