AP PHOTOS: A walk through the new Louvre Abu Dhabi

By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 4:52 am 11/07/2017 04:52am
In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, photo, the night view of Louvre Abhu Dhabi is seen in front of the city skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is protected a massive 7,500-ton dome stretching 180 meters (590 feet) across, but it lets the world in. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is preparing its grand opening _ unveiling its treasures to the world after a decade-long wait and questions over laborers' rights. The museum, which opens on Saturday to the public, encompasses work from both the East and West. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Louvre Abu Dhabi is protected by a massive 7,500-ton dome stretching 180 meters (590 feet) across, but it lets the world in.

Blank cubed walls catch the reflection of light off the water of the Persian Gulf that flows through it. Gulf breezes cool its dark corridors, with sunshine peeking through the 7,850 unique stars in its dome.

Despite the museum having 55 buildings inside, you don’t notice how big it is until walking through its permanent galleries, which encompass some 6,400 square meters (68,890 square feet). The arrangement of art inside isn’t bunched together as well, offering an airy feeling.

Here are a series of images by Associated Press photographer Kamran Jebreili offering a look inside the new museum.

