AP PHOTOS: A walk through the new Louvre Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Louvre Abu Dhabi is protected by a massive 7,500-ton dome stretching 180 meters (590 feet) across, but it lets the world in.

Blank cubed walls catch the reflection of light off the water of the Persian Gulf that flows through it. Gulf breezes cool its dark corridors, with sunshine peeking through the 7,850 unique stars in its dome.

Despite the museum having 55 buildings inside, you don’t notice how big it is until walking through its permanent galleries, which encompass some 6,400 square meters (68,890 square feet). The arrangement of art inside isn’t bunched together as well, offering an airy feeling.

Here are a series of images by Associated Press photographer Kamran Jebreili offering a look inside the new museum.

