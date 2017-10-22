201.5
Yemeni journalist denied entry to US to receive press award

By The Associated Press October 22, 2017 1:09 pm 10/22/2017 01:09pm
CAIRO (AP) — A Yemeni journalist has been denied a visa to the United States where she is set to receive a press award, said the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.

The CPJ said that prominent Yemeni journalist Afrah Nasser may not be able to attend the Nov. 15 ceremony to receive the International Free Press Award.

The Trump administration in September announced the most recent iteration of the U.S. travel ban, which include restrictions on Yemeni citizens.

Nasser, who is also a citizen of Sweden where she now resides, wrote on her blog on Friday that she had applied twice and was rejected both times by the American embassy in Stockholm.

The U.S. State Department declined to comment, citing the confidentiality of visa records.

“I am currently applying for the third time, and I am not optimistic,” she wrote.

