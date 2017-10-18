201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » US urges UN to…

US urges UN to adopt Trump’s comprehensive approach to Iran

By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 12:03 pm 10/18/2017 12:03pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is urging the U.N. Security Council to adopt the Trump administration’s comprehensive approach to Iran and address all aspects of what she calls its “destructive conduct” — not just the 2015 nuclear deal.

She told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that Iran “has repeatedly thumbed its nose” at council resolutions aimed at addressing Iranian support for terrorism and regional conflicts.

Haley said “Iran hides behind its assertion of technical compliance with the nuclear deal while it brazenly violates the other limits of its behavior, and we have allowed them to get away with it. This must stop.”

Haley said Iran’s most threatening act is its repeated ballistic missile launches, warning that “we will soon have another North Korea on our hands.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest