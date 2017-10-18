201.5
US-backed fighters clearing war remnants in Syria’s Raqqa

By The Associated Press October 18, 2017 4:23 am 10/18/2017 04:23am
FILE - In this July 27, 2017 file photo, A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter runs in front of a damaged building as he crosses a street on the front line, in Raqqa, Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

BEIRUT (AP) — The spokesman for U.S.-backed forces fighting Islamic State militants in Syria says the fighters are removing land mines and clearing main roads in the city of Raqqa, a day after they announced it was captured.

Mustafa Bali, the Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman, says preparations are also underway on Wednesday for a formal declaration of the liberation.

SDF announced on Tuesday that their troops have taken full control of the city, once the heart of IS’ self-styled caliphate.

Brett McGurk, the top U.S. envoy for the coalition battling the Islamic State group, is in northern Syria. He posted a photograph of surrendering IS militants, saying: “once purported as fierce, now pathetic and a lost cause.”

McGurk says the United States will help in clearing explosives and restoring services in the city.

