UN Syria envoy says he’ll meet with Tillerson in Geneva

GENEVA (AP) — The office of the United Nations envoy for Syria says he’ll meet with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Geneva.

Staffan de Mistura was not expected to make any comments after Thursday’s meeting because he is to speak later to the U.N. Security Council later by videoconference.

De Mistura’s adviser Michael Contet says Tillerson is stopping in Geneva on the way home from a trip to Asia and the Middle East.

The State Department previously said Tillerson would meet with the heads of the U.N. refugee and migration agencies and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, but hadn’t confirmed a meeting with de Mistura.

Russia-backed Syrian government forces and U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led troops have recently significantly reduced territory controlled by the Islamic State group across Syria.

