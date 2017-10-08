201.5
Thousands of women march for Israeli-Palestinian peace

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 10:38 am 10/08/2017 10:38am
Israeli and Palestinian women participate in a march organized by the "Women Wage Peace" organization, near the Dead Sea, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Thousands of women are wrapping up the march around the region, demanding that their leaders act to achieve a peace agreement. “The group says the two-week march sends a message to their leaders to work toward a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to make sure women have equal representation in any talks. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

NORTHERN DEAD SEA, West Bank (AP) — Thousands of Israeli and Palestinian women are wrapping up a march around the region, demanding that their leaders act to achieve a peace agreement.

Women Wage Peace, the group behind the demonstration, says the two-week march sends a message to leaders to work toward a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and to make sure women have equal representation in any talks.

Sunday’s event brought 8,000 people to an area north of the Dead Sea in the West Bank where they mingled in a “tent of reconciliation.” Women and children crafted signs reading “peace be upon you” in Arabic and Hebrew. Participants beat drums and rattled tambourines.

The Trump administration is trying to jumpstart a new round of peace talks between the sides, which collapsed in 2014.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

