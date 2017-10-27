201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Senior Hamas official wounded…

Senior Hamas official wounded in Gaza car explosion

By The Associated Press October 27, 2017 8:30 am 10/27/2017 08:30am
Share

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The militant Islamic group Hamas that rules Gaza says one of its senior security chiefs has been wounded in an explosion in his car.

Hamas said in a statement Friday that Gen. Tawfiq Abu Naim “survived an assassination attempt.”

It said an investigation into the blast in central Gaza is under way.

Abu Naim, a former prisoner that Israel freed with hundreds of others in exchange for a single soldier in 2011, heads the Gaza security services that report to Hamas.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007 when it ousted forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas leaving Palestinians divided.

The incident comes amid reconciliation efforts between the two Palestinian groups.

Hamas did not immediately assign blame for the attack.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest