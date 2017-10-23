201.5
Pence honors memory of Marines killed in 1983 Beirut bombing

By The Associated Press October 23, 2017 12:15 pm 10/23/2017 12:15pm
Vice President Mike Pence salutes during a ceremony honoring 241 U.S. Service members killed 34 years ago in the 1983 bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at the Marine Barracks in Washington. (AP Photo/Ken Thomas)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is honoring the memory of 241 U.S. service members who were killed in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.

Pence and White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster paid tribute Monday to the service members, including 220 Marines, on the anniversary of the truck bombing.

The vice president pledged that under President Donald Trump’s leadership, “we will drive the cancer of terrorism from the face of the earth.”

The bombing linked to Iran was the deadliest attack against U.S. Marines since the battle over Iwo Jima in February 1945. The ceremony and parade at the Marine Barracks in Washington included families of service members who died in the attack.

