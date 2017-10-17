201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Middle East News » Light in the sky…

Light in the sky over UAE likely Russian rocket breaking up

By The Associated Press October 17, 2017 4:20 am 10/17/2017 04:20am
Share
In this photo distributed by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, Russian cargo ship Souz 2,1A launches from Russia's main space facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. A Russian cargo ship has been launched to take supplies to the six astronauts aboard the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A light seen in the night sky over the United Arab Emirates likely was a discarded Russian spaceship breaking up after re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

Those in Abu Dhabi and Dubai shared online videos and pictures of the light seen in the sky Monday night.

Aerospace websites and the Dubai Astronomy Group say it likely came from the cargo spacecraft Progress MS-07, which launched on Saturday.

The unmanned, disposable spacecraft, which blasted off from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan, carried 2.5 metric tons (2.75 tons) of water, food and scientific equipment to the International Space Station.

The governmental Dubai Media Office, citing the sheikhdom’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, earlier called the light a “meteorite.” The space center did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Middle East News Science News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest