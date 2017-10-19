Israel strikes Syria, responding to errant mortar fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has struck Syria in response to a mortar fired from the territory.

The military says it “targeted the source of the fire” on Thursday but declined to say what it hit. Earlier in the day, the military said a mortar fell in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, what that it was believed to be errant fire from the civil war.

No injuries were reported on either side.

Israel has largely stayed on the sidelines of Syria’s civil war. It has responded to unintentional fire and has targeted what it says have been weapons convoys bound for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

In one rare incident, Israel this week struck an anti-aircraft battery deep in Syria after it had opened fire on Israeli jets flying over Lebanon.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.