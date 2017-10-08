Israel arrests 2 Palestinians after Israeli man found dead

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s domestic security agency says it has arrested two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli man found dead last week, in what it says was a “terror attack.”

The motive behind the death of Reuven Shmerling was not immediately known when his body was found in an Arab town. But the Shin Bet says Sunday it now believes the killing was politically motivated. It says the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the Palestinians, who hail from the West Bank, as well as other details of the case are under a gag order.

The current round of Israeli-Palestinian violence broke out two years ago. The frequency and intensity of what were once daily attacks have lessened of late, but deadly violence still occurs occasionally.

