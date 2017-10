By The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says a fire on an oil rig has killed four workers.

It says the fire broke out Sunday near the town of Omideih, some 900 kilometers (560 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. It says rescuers have been deployed.

On Friday, a fire at an oil refinery in Iran killed seven workers.

