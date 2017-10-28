Egypt’s el-Sissi appoints new armed forces chief of staff

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday named a new chief of staff of the armed forces.

El-Sissi issued a decree naming Lt. Gen. Mohamed Farid Hegazy as the country’s new military chief, replacing Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Hegazy. The latter was named as Presidential Adviser for Strategic Planning and Crisis Management.

Mahmoud Hegazy had also served as the chairman of a contact group for Libya, among other roles, and the government’s point man for managing Egypt’s role in arbitrating between factions of that troubled country.

No reason was given for the shuffling of roles between the two men, who are not related.

The move comes a week after militants killed at least 16 security forces in an ambush during an anti-terrorist raid in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza province, about 135 kilometers (84 miles) southwest of Cairo. Officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media had reported dozens more killed. The conflicting casualty figures could not be reconciled.

The Interior Ministry also announced its own shakeup, replacing the head of the National Security Agency, the agency’s Giza directorate chief, as well as several other top security officials from areas around where the attack occurred.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.